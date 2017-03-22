2 killed in Stockton stabbing incidents
This morning, at 1:27 am, officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim in the 3300 block of E. Anderson St. When officers arrived, they located a 49-year-old man who was stabbed. The man said the incident occurred in the 3300 block of E. Main St and there may have been additional victims.
