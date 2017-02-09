Winners of annual honor announced
It began with Tillie Lewis, the amazing entrepreneur who built a tomato canning empire in Stockton, establishing her business in the midst of the great Depression and sustaining it for four decades. Lewis was the first woman honored with a Susan B. Anthony Award by the San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women, in 1975.
