What are you going to be when you grow up? A reader

Second-graders in Julia Steyer's class at George W. Bush Elementary School oohed and ahhed when they learned they would be read to by a high school student twice their age for Rotary Read-In. “Kids, what do you think she should do for a job when she's older?” Steyer asked after JanNicole Bongcaron, a Chavez High School sophomore, read Jan Brett's “The Mitten.” Bongcaron was one of 18 Chavez High Interact Club members who made the six-minute walk to Bush Elementary on Thursday afternoon as part of the 26th annual Rotary Read-In, where volunteers read to students.

