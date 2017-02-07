UOP economic forecast: Fresno, Valley...

UOP economic forecast: Fresno, Valley could see turmoil from Trump policies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A viaduct for elevated high-speed rail tracks takes shape near Cedar and North avenues and Highway 99 at the south end of Fresno in this December 2016 photo. Spending on rail construction is expected to contribute to the Valley's economy and job growth this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Mon Phart Educationally 33
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 28 un agenda 21 52
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Jan 25 Praying 6
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan '17 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec '16 robin clarke 3
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at February 07 at 9:26AM PST

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC