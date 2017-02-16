UCSD Finishes 18th at Cactus Thaw Inv...

UCSD Finishes 18th at Cactus Thaw Invitational in Stockton

The University of California San Diego men's golf team placed 18th of 22 schools at the Cactus Thaw Invitational, hosted by Western New Mexico University Monday and Tuesday at Brookside Country Club. UC San Diego finished with a two-round total of 590, 14-over par.

