Two years after bankruptcy, Stockton among healthiest cities

Less than two years out of bankruptcy, Stockton is one of the most fiscally healthy big cities in the United States, according to a recent report by a researcher writing for the Fiscal Times. Stockton is ranked 18th of 116 cities with populations of 200,000 or more, according to research by Marc Joffe, director of policy research for the California Policy Center.

