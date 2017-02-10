Two women accosted in north Stockton; possibly related incidents
The first incident was reported as a robbery at 11:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of Monaco Court, a short street off Pershing Avenue just south of West March Lane. An armed man pointed a small gray handgun at the woman, demanded her belongings, then he and his accomplice took them and fled on foot, police reported.
