Two new positions bolster mayora s staff

Tubbs publicly announced the hiring at this week's City Council meeting of 29-year-old Max Vargas, a graduate of University of the Pacific and the McGeorge School of Law, as his senior policy adviser. He also announced that Daniel Lopez - a 38-year-old graduate of Franklin High School and California State University, Sacramento - was his choice as his public information officer.

