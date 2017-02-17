Two auto businesses lost in 3-alarm blaze

Stockton firefighters were called to the scene of the commercial fire in the 1000 block of East Oak Street just east of the railroad tracks about 9:30 a.m. A third alarm was quickly dispatched when it was realized the large structure of interconnected warehouses required additional manpower and equipment, Battalion Chief John Titus said. A total of 40 firefighters - including 10 who were off-duty - eight engines and three trucks responded.

