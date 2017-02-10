Stockton Bank of the West robbers to be sentenced today
STOCKTON - The final public criminal chapter in one of the most shocking events in Stockton's history is unfolding this morning in a San Joaquin County courtroom. Jaime Ramos and Pablo Ruvalcaba, who have pleaded guilty to their roles in a bank robbery and hostage taking 2½ years ago that left hostage Misty Holt Singh and two accomplices dead, are being sentenced this morning.
