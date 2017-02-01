Stockton Art Scene: Young artists bui...

Stockton Art Scene: Young artists build on city's rich legacy

Stockton has always had a considerable supply of the arts divided between all genres - fine art, music, theater, dance and literature with ongoing exhibits, performances, parades and festivals. A lot of events and venues have come and gone, but even out of town consultants like Roger Brooks of Seattle have called Stockton an “Event City.” With the rise of social media, the word is spreading about the arts farther and faster than ever.

