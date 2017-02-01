Southbound Highway 99 at Fremont to be closed for week
Highway 99 southbound into Stockton is expected to be closed overnight for more than a week, the California Department of Transportation said. The full closure of all southbound lanes at Fremont Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning is necessary in order to allow crews to repair the bridge over the highway.
