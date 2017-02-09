San Joaquin Engineers Council announces Mr. Steve Essoyan as the 2017 Engineer of the Year Award
Award presentation will be at the Council's 50th anniversary award banquet at the University of the Pacific's DeRosa Center, February 23, 2017. The San Joaquin Engineers Council is pleased to announce Mr. Steve Essoyan, as the recipient of the 2017 Engineer of the Year Award .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caravan Stockton Newspaper.
