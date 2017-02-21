Riot police, protesters clash at chaotic council meeting
Twenty Stockton police officers wearing riot helmets with face shields herded angry protesters out of City Hall on Tuesday night. The council meeting was the second in a row disrupted by sign-bearing citizens loudly venting their anger over shootings by law enforcement agencies.
