Researchers Share Economic Impact Data On Calaveras Cannabis
While a majority of the Calaveras County supervisors and numerous locals favor lowering the boom on commercial cannabis cultivation in their backyards a study released last week on its local economic impact conservatively estimated its 2016 production value at $252 million. The report placed the industry's total economic impact somewhere around $340 million, considering the ripple effects from increased spending in retail establishments and general spending in the community that occurred as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|dgferaelsodml
|74
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC