Researchers Share Economic Impact Data On Calaveras Cannabis

While a majority of the Calaveras County supervisors and numerous locals favor lowering the boom on commercial cannabis cultivation in their backyards a study released last week on its local economic impact conservatively estimated its 2016 production value at $252 million. The report placed the industry's total economic impact somewhere around $340 million, considering the ripple effects from increased spending in retail establishments and general spending in the community that occurred as a result.

