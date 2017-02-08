Protest disrupts council meeting
At one point toward the end of the 90-minute session, Mayor Michael Tubbs called for security to clear several protesters from chambers when they refused to stop chanting during a presentation on city finances. After the meeting, more than a dozen police officers lined up in the City Hall parking lot as Tubbs, council members and others walked to their vehicles.
