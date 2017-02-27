Police: Man found dead in north Stockton was slain
STOCKTON - A man found dead Monday in a vehicle in the 7500 block of Kelley Drive was slain, Stockton Police have determined. The man, who had not been seen for several days, was found in the back seat of a pickup.
