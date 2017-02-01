Our Diversity: Dancing with style

Tuliao, wearing a gown with a white, lace top and a floor-length striped black and red silk skirt, waltzed to the whimsical musical arrangement of Emile Waldteufel's “Estudiantina” during a dance practice Wednesday morning at a home in northeast Stockton. Every week, Tuliao and about a dozen women gather to practice and learn traditional folk dances from the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.