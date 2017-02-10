Officials: Morning commute not noticeably heavier

According to officials with the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, there was no noticeable increase in the heavy traffic that typically clogs Interstates 5, 205 and 580 in the early morning hours. “It was a little thick; it's always thick, but nothing out of the ordinary,” Officer Tyler Hahn with the CHP's Dublin office said of westbound 580.

