Northeast Community Center 'at full service' ahead of schedule

When a still-unsolved arson fire scorched Stockton's county-run Northeast Community Center in September, officials estimated the damage would shutter the Harding Way facility for at least six months. "I cried," recalled 76-year-old Christina Aceves, a volunteer at the center, which serves residents in the 95205 and 95210 zip codes, where U.S. Census figures report that about one-third of the community lives below the poverty line.

