Noodle Soups Share Cambodian Culture at Nyum Bai
It's only the second day of business at Nyum Bai , a new Cambodian noodle spot in Emeryville's Public Market, but owner Nite Yun is sadly putting up a "Closed for the Day" sign after lunchtime. The reason behind the temporary closure is actually a positive one: such a throng of enthusiastic customers came to sample her traditional noodle soups that she ran out of food long before dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec '16
|robin clarke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC