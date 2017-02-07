New storms, new flood worries
Flood fears in the rural Delta were renewed Tuesday in the midst of yet another series of wet storms that have pushed Stockton past its average rainfall for an entire year. In the rural Delta west of Stockton, where variables like the tide and barometric pressure make it tricky to predict water levels, flood control officials were once again watching levees carefully.
