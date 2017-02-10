Native American culture celebrated
A steady drumbeat resonated inside the gym as dozens participated in traditional Native American dances in the center of the floor while others browsed through goods offered by vendors, including arts, crafts and clothing. Organizers and others who attended the event said pow wows allow elders to pass their people's culture and customs on to their children.
