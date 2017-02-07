Manslaughter charges filed in fatal r...

Manslaughter charges filed in fatal rollover

Albert Julian Flores, 43, of Stockton and an unidentified 46-year-old Stockton woman were driving north on I-5 south of Charter Way shortly after 12:30 a.m. when the 2010 Jeep Flores was driving drifted right and left the roadway, authorities said. The Jeep collided with the guardrail, overturned and landed on its wheels in the far right lane, the California Highway Patrol said.

