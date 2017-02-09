Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run
A 60-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in east Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said the victim was in the roadway in the 1000 block of North Wilson Way near Waterloo Road when he was struck by a vehicle at 7:14 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
