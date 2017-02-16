Jury: Stockton didn't discriminate in firing
SACRAMENTO - A jury has ruled Stockton did not discriminate against a former employee, who had claimed gender and pregnancy bias. The eight-person jury returned the verdict Thursday afternoon, finding the city did not fire Jessica Glynn because of her pregnancy nor out of retaliation.
