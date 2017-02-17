'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks makes runway debut
Jeremy Meeks first made headlines in 2014 for an unusual and controversial reason his "hot" mugshot following an arrest on weapons charges. Meeks was dubbed "Hot Felon" and $FelonBae after the picture went viral on the Stockton, California, police Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Fri
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC