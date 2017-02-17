Good Samaritan dies in homicide
Police are investigating an elderly man's death as a homicide after his heart stopped Friday when he tried to help an elderly woman who was being robbed at a senior living center in Stockton. The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name.
