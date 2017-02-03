Fitz's Stockton: Sign book lauds Stockton's coolest cat

A charming and overlooked - can we just say "cool?" - Stockton sign will be featured in a new book by a Ventura woman who criss-crosses America photographing mid-century design. Debra Jane Seltzer will include the Thrifty Klean Center sign that marks the coin-op laundry at 1661 S. El Dorado St. in her working-titled "Vintage Signs of America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.