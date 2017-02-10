Fitz's Stockton: A wayfarer's craptastic trip
Dale Morgan, a wiry-bearded wanderer, passed through Stockton on a 2,000-mile bicycle journey to escape domestic confines and call attention to irritable bowel syndrome. Morgan, 62, of Westport, Washington, was walking his bike north up Pershing Avenue when spotted.
