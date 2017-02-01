Fitzgerald: The paradox of Al Muller
Saturday is the funeral of Al Muller, a leading light in Stockton theater, and one of the few guys for whom I would don black and sit through another Roman Catholic Mass. In the artful words of my colleague Lori Gilbert, Muller, who died Jan. 22 at age 84, “impacted thousands of lives, from the students he taught to the cast and crew members he directed to the audiences he entertained.” Muller put me on the stage as a kid.
