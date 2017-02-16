Fitzgerald: Coach, family robbed of b...

Fitzgerald: Coach, family robbed of belongings, but community steps forward

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Rarely have newcomers to Stockton ridden a roller coaster as crazy, but ultimately inspiring, as has JayDee Luster's family, with its tale of loss and community outpouring. Luster is in his first year as an assistant men's basketball coach at University of the Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) 9 hr lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Wed Dawn 66
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb 8 seewhycableguy 153
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Feb 6 Phart Educationally 33
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 28 un agenda 21 52
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Jan 25 Praying 6
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC