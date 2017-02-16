Fitzgerald: Coach, family robbed of belongings, but community steps forward
Rarely have newcomers to Stockton ridden a roller coaster as crazy, but ultimately inspiring, as has JayDee Luster's family, with its tale of loss and community outpouring. Luster is in his first year as an assistant men's basketball coach at University of the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Dawn
|66
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC