Final chord for Harmony Stockton
When Harmony Stockton was first announced in 2011, organizers of the free after-school program that introduced young children from low-income backgrounds to the sweet sounds of classical music knew that eventually the five-year grant would run its course. Families of Marshall Elementary School students met in the band room on a rain soaked Thursday evening in south Stockton to begin the transition phase of their children's music education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec '16
|robin clarke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC