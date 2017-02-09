Final chord for Harmony Stockton

Final chord for Harmony Stockton

When Harmony Stockton was first announced in 2011, organizers of the free after-school program that introduced young children from low-income backgrounds to the sweet sounds of classical music knew that eventually the five-year grant would run its course. Families of Marshall Elementary School students met in the band room on a rain soaked Thursday evening in south Stockton to begin the transition phase of their children's music education.

