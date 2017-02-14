FHLBank San Francisco Names Iosefa Al...

FHLBank San Francisco Names Iosefa Alofaituli to Affordable Housing...

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is pleased to announce the appointment of Iosefa Alofaituli to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council and the reappointment of three current AHAC members. The 15-member AHAC provides the Bank with expert guidance on affordable housing and economic development issues and helps shape its community grant and credit programs.

