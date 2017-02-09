Employee breaks up bank robbery attempt in downtown Stockton
The Stockton Police Department said Greg Ortiz, 27, entered the Bank of Stockton in the 300 block of East Miner Avenue about 1:20 p.m., jumped over a counter and demanded money. Ortiz punched a bank teller in the face before he was subdued by other employees who held him down until officers arrived, authorities said.
Read more at RecordNET.
