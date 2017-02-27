Downtown Stockton Chase-Starbucks to move forward
It seemed it might remain that way, too, after a 4-2 vote by the Planning Commission in December that ratified city staff's recommendation against a proposal for drive-through branches of Starbucks and Chase Bank where the parcel of land at 520 N. El Dorado Street now sits vacant. But the proposal's developers appealed to the City Council, which last week unanimously overturned the Planning Commission's decision - conditionally - after lengthy discussion and despite a continuing recommendation against the project by Stockton officials.
