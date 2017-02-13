Crumbling Tyler Island levee 'looks like a meteor hit it'
Crews planned to work through the night Monday to fix a serious levee problem on sparsely populated Tyler Island, consisting of thousands of acres of farmland just north of Highway 12. Crumbling and cracking on the land side, the levee was said to be in "imminent" danger of failing early Monday afternoon. That hadn't happened by nightfall.
