Council to talk all things pot at special meeting
The meeting, at City Hall, is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. When Stockton residents voted Nov. 8, they approved allowing the permitting of two medical cannabis dispensaries in addition to the two already operating legally within city limits; approved the permitting of a maximum of four legal cultivation sites in the city; and increased the business-license tax to be levied on medical cannabis establishments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC