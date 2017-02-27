Council to talk all things pot at special meeting

The meeting, at City Hall, is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. When Stockton residents voted Nov. 8, they approved allowing the permitting of two medical cannabis dispensaries in addition to the two already operating legally within city limits; approved the permitting of a maximum of four legal cultivation sites in the city; and increased the business-license tax to be levied on medical cannabis establishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.