Cash for College workshop aids hundreds

Lisa Patton, a financial aid outreach specialist at San Joaquin Delta College, scanned the e-services lab early Thursday waiting for a hand, or two, to wave her over. As the Cash for College workshop was underway inside the DeRicco building, almost two dozen computers were already in use right at 11 a.m. by students seeking an opportunity to receive assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid .

