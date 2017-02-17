Canadian robbed in north Stockton; belongings recovered
STOCKTON - A 73-year-old man visiting from Canada was robbed about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Trinity Park, police reported. The man was in a parking lot when the robber pushed him to the ground and took his satchel that contained credit cards, passport, cellphone and money.
