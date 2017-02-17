Arrest made in hit-and-run death
STOCKTON – Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a woman last month in north Stockton. Linda Morales, 51, of Stockton was found in the middle of East Jamestown Street at Shelley Court, just east of North El Dorado Street and south of March Lane.
