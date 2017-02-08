Annual pow wow keeps a culture alive
David Wilson is a Lakota Sioux from South Dakota living in Stockton, which can make meeting with other Sioux and Native Americans difficult but all the more important to him. Annual pow wows are gatherings where Native Americans can celebrate their ancestors, culture and customs.
