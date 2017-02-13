After delay by Oroville Dam crisis, discrimination suit against Stockton proceeds
Jessica Glynn, fired two years ago after four months as manager of the city's Office of Violence Prevention, is suing for undetermined damages. She alleges she was fired, in part, because she was pregnant, and also because she was unfavorably viewed for blowing the whistle on the city's failure to pay overtime that Stockton's Peacekeeper gang intervention workers were entitled to.
