After controversy, Stockton's water safer

One year after the city of Stockton began treating the north side's drinking water with the new chemical, levels of a cancer-causing byproduct have plummeted nearly 70 percent, on average, and are now well within federal standards. The widespread public health problems that some people feared have apparently not materialized - at least, not according to the San Joaquin County Department of Public Health, which said this week it has received no such reports from local health providers.

