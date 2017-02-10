After controversy, Stockton's water safer
One year after the city of Stockton began treating the north side's drinking water with the new chemical, levels of a cancer-causing byproduct have plummeted nearly 70 percent, on average, and are now well within federal standards. The widespread public health problems that some people feared have apparently not materialized - at least, not according to the San Joaquin County Department of Public Health, which said this week it has received no such reports from local health providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec '16
|robin clarke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC