a Normala never better at New Melones, the last major reservoir to recover from drought
New Melones this week topped 100 percent of normal, the last of California's major reservoirs to climb out of the deep drought hole. The giant reservoir is about 63 percent full, which is perfectly normal for this time of year with more storms possibly to come, and plenty of mountain snow that should melt later this spring.
