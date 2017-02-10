A matter of Choice Posted at
The retired educator, who recently turned 80, received a commendation from the City Council and shared one of her poems after using her walker to slowly make her way to the podium. And when she was finished, another speaker, Cynthia Gayle Boyd, asked that when east Stockton's Fair Oaks Library reopens as soon as two months from now that it be renamed in Choice's honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 28
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan 25
|Praying
|6
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad...
|Dec '16
|robin clarke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC