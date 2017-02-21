$1M bail for 88-year-old attempted-mu...

$1M bail for 88-year-old attempted-murder defendant

STOCKTON - A judge set bail at $1 million this afternoon for an 88-year-old Stockton woman accused of trying to fatally stab her 57-year-old son Tuesday. Amalia Guerrero is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail and is charged with attempted premeditated murder.

