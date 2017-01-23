Woman arrested after Stockton beer run goes bad
The initial fight with security was reported about 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Wilson Way between East Acacia and East Roosevelt streets. After police arrived, the woman became combative and kicked an officer in the face, according to a report.
