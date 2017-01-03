Wettest day since '68?

Wettest day since '68?

This weekend's huge storm may be even wetter than first thought, with the incoming atmospheric river expected to slam the Stockton area head-on, forecasters said Wednesday. Sunday could be the city's wettest day since Jan. 30, 1968, with more than 2 inches of rain expected.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for San Joaquin County was issued at January 05 at 2:05PM PST

