Villapudua will hold part-time job wh...

Villapudua will hold part-time job while SJ County supervisor

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Miguel Villapudua plans to work part time at Stockton's Mckinney Trailers while he serves as San Joaquin County Supervisor. "I am full time with the county," Villapudua said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 28 un agenda 21 52
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Jan 25 Praying 6
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Jan 20 Service techIII 152
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
News Single Mother Facing Prison for Selling Homemad... Dec '16 robin clarke 3
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC